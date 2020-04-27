Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and more selling personalised face masks for charity

Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande are among those who have been selling personalised face masks, with all proceeds going to charity.

Produced by Bravado, the merchandising wing of Universal Music Group, the collection of masks has been released as part of their We’ve Got You Covered initiative in order to help slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

The masks sell for $15 with the proceeds going to MusiCares, a charity that provides assistance to music industry workers during times of need.

While the masks are washable and reusable, We’ve Got You Covered stresses that they are neither medical devices nor PPE (Personal Protective Equipment). “For the avoidance of doubt, the use of cloth face masks does not protect you against COVID-19,” a statement on their site reads.

“I’m humbled and grateful to work with artists and partners who are passionate and driven to deliver a program that supports those that need it most during this unprecedented time,” Bravado CEO Mat Vlasic said in a statement, per the Recording Academy’s website. “This initiative will continue to grow and evolve thanks to the hard work from everyone here at Bravado and UMG along with our artists across the globe.”

We’ve Got You Covered is also giving 50,000 masks to various community service providers across the United States.

Other artists who have masks available as part of the range include 2Pac, Justin Bieber, Bob Marley, Queen, Slipknot, BLACKPINK and The Rolling Stones.

You can purchase one of the masks here.

Meanwhile, My Chemical Romance are selling fabric face masks to raise funds for coronavirus relief.

The masks, dubbed “My Chemical Romance Desert Screening Device Face Masks”, are now available on the band’s official store for $14.99. Funds from the masks will go to the MusiCares COVID-19 relief fund.

The product description explains that the masks were the brainchild of their manager Lauren Valencia, who died of cancer last year.