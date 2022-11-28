Billie Eilish to headline Prince William’s climate change event Earthshot Prize

Billie Eilish is set to perform at the second edition of Prince William’s Earthshot Prize awards later this week.

The Earthshot Prize was founded by the Prince in 2020 and is described by the BBC as “an ambitious global environmental prize which aims to discover and scale the best solutions to help repair our planet within the remainder of this decade.”

At the ceremony this weekend, Eilish will be joined by co-hosts Clara Amfo and Daniel Dae Kim, with other musical performers including Annie Lennox, Ellie Goulding and Chloe x Halle. Closing remarks will also be delivered by Sir David Attenborough.

Five individuals will win an Earthshot Prize at the ceremony, and each be awarded £1million to help with green innovations.

Amfo said in a statement: “What an honour to return for a second time to host The Earthshot Prize awards, this time from America! I was so inspired by last year’s Winners, and I’m looking forward to celebrating and sharing the incredible work of the 2022 Finalists with the world.”

Her co-host Dae Kim added: “I’m honoured to be co-hosting this year’s Earthshot Prize. The ground-breaking, innovative work of the 2022 Finalists leaves me inspired and hopeful that we can solve the significant challenges facing us today. Whether it’s taking care of our planet or healing our communities, each of us can and must step up to do our part. Thank you to this year’s Finalists for leading the way.”

The awards will air on Sunday, December 4 at 5.30pm GMT on BBC.

Earlier this year, Billie Eilish announced details of Overheated, a multi-day climate-focused event that took place around her multi-night residency at The O2 in London this summer.

Overheated brought together climate activists, musicians and designers at venues across The O2 to “discuss the climate crisis and the work they are doing to make a difference”.

Subjects such as developing greening practices in the music industry, the benefits of a plant-based diet and sustainable fashion were also explored during panel discussions. Live performances, screenings of the Overheated documentary (which features appearances from Yungblud, Glastonbury‘s Emily Eavis and Girl In Red) and climate action opportunities also took place.

A new climate change documentary, also called Overheated, was then also shared, and saw Eilish starring alongside Emily Eavis, Yungblud and more.

The new film, from the Sage Foundation, is described as “a breathtaking commentary on the Climate Anxiety currently spreading across the world – and the unwavering determination of today’s leading activists who are intent on using their influence to turn angst into action.”