Billie Eilish to perform at 2020 ARIA Awards

Billie Eilish will perform via livestream at the 2020 ARIA Awards later this month.

ARIA made the announcement in a press statement today (November 17), revealing that Eilish will perform her latest single, ‘Therefore I Am‘, as part of the ceremony.

The ARIA Awards are due to take place on November 25 at Sydney’s Star Event Centre.

“We are thrilled to welcome global superstar Billie Eilish to this year’s ARIA Awards,” ARIA CEO Dan Rosen said in a statement.

“Australian music fans have taken her into our hearts, and last year Billie had the highest selling album in Australia with her massive hit ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’.

“She is truly one of the biggest artists in the world right now, and we can’t wait to see her perform her new song for all her Australian fans on the ARIA stage.”

Eilish will join a handful of previously announced performers, including Tame Impala, Sia, Lime Cordiale, Sampa The Great and Amy Shark.

While local artists will perform live from Sydney’s Star Event Centre, Eilish will be brought into the room virtually from her Los Angeles home.

Ths awards ceremony will be broadcast on Channel Nine across Australia.

Billie Eilish has enjoyed a prolific 2020, sharing the theme song for forthcoming Bond film, No Time To Die, as her first track of the year. She followed it up with standalone singles ‘My Future‘ and ‘Therefore I Am’.

Eilish also threw her support behind Democratic candidate Joe Biden at the 2020 US Presidential Election and has been a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement throughout the year.