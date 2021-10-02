Billie Eilish to voice Sally in ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ live-to-film concert

Billie Eilish has joined the cast for a pair of forthcoming performances of The Nightmare Before Christmas, in which she’ll voice the character Sally.

The shows, which will take place at Los Angeles’ Banc Of California Stadium on October 29 and 31, have been billed as “live-to-film” concert experiences, meaning the Disney film will be played on-screen with live musical accompaniment from an orchestra.

Eilish will perform ‘Sally’s Song’ from the 1993 Tim Burton musical, with the film’s composer and original cast member, Danny Elfman, set to reprise his role as Jack Skellington. “Weird Al” Yankovic will voice Lock, and Ken Page, another original cast member, will be singing the part of Oogie Boogie.

Advertisement

In a statement, Elfman said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have Billie joining up with the nightmare crew! This will be a real treat (not a trick)!”

It’s the first time since 2018 that The Nightmare Before Christmas live concert shows will take place, having previously occurred at the Hollywood Bowl.

The October 29 show starts at 8pm PDT, with the October 31 performance at 6:30pm PDT. Tickets for both can be found here.

Eilish recently released her sophomore album ‘Happier Than Ever’, which received five stars in an NME review.

“‘Happier Than Ever’ fully establishes Billie Eilish as one of her generation’s most significant pop artists – and, better still, does so without repeating a single trick from the debut that turned her life upside down,” NME said.

Advertisement

Just last month, she performed her first arena show since the pandemic began, appearing at Las Vegas’ iHeartRadio Music Festival.