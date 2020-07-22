Billie Eilish says she was “super-religious for no damn reason” as a child

Billie Eilish has recalled a period during her childhood when she was “super-religious”.

Eilish was speaking on her Apple Music show me & dad radio, which saw her playing songs by the likes of Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne and The Beatles that she remembers listening to during her childhood.

During the episode, Eilish spoke with her dad Patrick about the time when she “was super religious for no damn reason” while growing up.

“My family never was religious. I didn’t know anyone that was religious. And, for some reason, as a little girl I just was incredibly religious,” she recalled. “That went on for years.

“And then, at one point, I don’t know what happened: it just completely went away. It was weird, because then I had a couple years of being almost anti-religious for no reason, and I don’t know why that happened, I don’t know what made me that way. And then, after that period of my life, I’ve loved the idea of other beliefs.”

Eilish added that she thought that it was “very pathetic” to have a closed mind, and that she loved “hearing [about] people’s beliefs”. “I love talking about what people believe in and hearing why they believe in it and what makes them believe in it. And especially if I don’t agree, because I like to listen and I like to understand. And I think it’s really important to be supportive of all beliefs in the world and all opinions and not shoot people down for what they believe in.”

Patrick recalled that as parents “we didn’t really talk about religion at all. It wasn’t in our household very much. And you [Eilish] just … believed.

“You had all these kind of organised thoughts about the whole thing. And I thought it was pretty marvellous. I didn’t object to it. I didn’t say: ‘You can’t believe that.'”

Eilish replied: “No, you guys were really supportive of me. But I don’t not believe and I don’t do believe: I’m in a very neutral position. I’m open to every belief, pretty much. And yeah, I love the idea that there’s a God. So why not? How would I know? I’m not going to say I know, I don’t — nobody knows.”

