Billie Eilish wins Best Song for ‘What Was I Made For?’ at 2024 Golden Globes

Billie Eilish won Best Song at the 2024 Golden Globes last night for ‘What Was I Made For?’, her song for the Barbie soundtrack.

The song was released back in July as part of the highly anticipated film’s official soundtrack, and has also been nominated for Best Original Song at the 2024 Oscars.

At the Golden Globes, it beat fellow Barbie tracks in Dua Lipa’s ‘Dance The Night’ and Ryan Gosling‘s ‘I’m Just Ken’ alongside tracks from Bruce Springsteen, Lenny Kravitz and more.

See her accept the award below.

Billie Eilish and Finneas win the Golden Globe for "What Was I Made For" at the 2024 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ToJm1CmQZJ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 8, 2024

This week, ‘What Was I Made For?’ also won the Chairman’s Award at the Palm Springs Film Festival, and in her acceptance speech, Eilish spoke of the difficulties she had before writing the song.

“I would really like to say that this award and any recognition that this song gets, I just want to dedicate to anyone who experiences hopelessness, the feeling of existential dread and feeling like, what’s the point, why am I here and why am I doing this?” Eilish said.

“I think we all feel like that occasionally, but I think if somebody like me, with the amount of privilege that I have and the incredible things that I get to do and be and how I have really not wanted to be here … sorry to be dark, damn, but I’ve spent a lot of time feeling that way.”

Of ‘What Was I Made For?’, Eilish said last month that she believes the song features one of her “best vocal performances I’ve ever given”.