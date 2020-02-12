Awards 2020

Billie Eilish wins Best Song In The World at NME Awards 2020

Eilish beats Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Post Malone and Clairo to the award

Sam Moore

Billie Eilish has won Best Song In The World for ‘Bad Guy’ at the NME Awards 2020 in London this evening (February 12).

Returning to the O2 Academy Brixton and hosted by Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga, the NME Awards celebrates the best of the last 12 months in music. See the full running list of winners so far here.

Eilish sent in a video message after being presented the award by Radio 1’s Clara Amfo. The record-breaking icon said: “Thank you NME for the Best Song In The World award. I’m so sorry I couldn’t be there tonight. Love you guys.”

‘Bad Guy’ beat Lil Nas X – ‘Old Town Road’, Clairo – ‘Bags’, Post Malone – ‘Circles’ and Lizzo – ‘Juice’.

Meanwhile, the night opened with a performance of ‘Deal Wiv it’ from Mura Masa and Slowthai, followed by subsequent performances from Beabadoobee, Yungblud, FKA Twigs and AJ Tracey. Show closers The 1975 are still to come.

NME Awards 2020
NME Awards 2020

Keep checking back to NME.com/awards for all the news and action from the big event.

