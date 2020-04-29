Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas responds to “who is the next Billie?” question

Billie Eilish‘s brother Finneas does not like it when people ask him who the “next Billie Eilish” is.

The producer was asked on Apple Music’s ALT CTRL with Hanuman Welch about an article in The Guardian that discussed who may be the “next Billie”.

Finneas – who produced Eilish’s breakthrough album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ – revealed he was “so mad about that” before explaining that the question should have been asked differently.

He elaborated: “Well, the only version of that question that I can get behind is who is the next person that will do exactly what they want and be deemed pop music?”

“That verbiage I would understand, but to me it does a disservice to two things. It does a huge disservice to Billie, in that you could be a next Billie,” he added.

He continued: “It also does a huge disservice to anyone they claim Billie is the next version, you know what I mean?

“And I think that to me it was like, it’s not cyclical in that way. Billie was nominated for album of the year, the same year Lana was. It’s not like you pass the torch and then you just retire.”

Finneas went on to add that the question itself is ironic because people are responding so positively to their music because it is unique and that Eilish is compared to artists like Lorde and Lana del Ray because they “did the same thing” of trying to create their own path.

“They’ve both been influences of ours, for sure. I also was like, ‘Isn’t she a little new- .. for there to be a next of any?’ Do you know what I mean?” he added.

“Imagine if somebody was like, ‘Who’s the next Timothée Chalamet?’ It’s like, he’s currently Timothée Chalamet,” Finneas said.

Billie and Finneas recently treated fans to a live-streamed gig while they remain in lockdown.

Performing as part of Verizon’s ‘Pay It Forward Live’ campaign, the pair delivered a 50-minute set which saw Eilish drawing on her acclaimed debut album, as well as discussing the current pandemic.