Billie Eilish’s third album is “85 per cent done”, says Finneas

Billie Eilish‘s third studio album is “85 per cent done”, according to her brother and collaborator Finneas.

Finneas produced and co-wrote Eilish’s first two records – ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ (2019) and ‘Happier Than Ever’ (2021) – as well as her two-track 2022 EP ‘Guitar Songs’.

During a new interview with Mr Porter, he gave an update on the pop star’s next full-length effort. Finneas said the LP was currently “85 per cent done”, but admitted that the process had been “challenging” this time around.

The article noted some of Eilish’s recent interviews in which she has spoken about experiencing a period of writer’s block. Last month, the star recalled struggling to find inspiration to write new songs before she was approached to make the Barbie soundtrack single ‘What Was I Made For?’.

According to Mr Porter, Eilish’s third album “is at last coming together”. Finneas explained: “I don’t think Billie was particularly sure about how she actually felt about the things we were trying to write about.

“Making a thing that you feel really connected to – it can really evade you.”

He went on to say that he “got a little rusty” as his intense touring schedule with Eilish allowed little time for writing. “And that was scary,” Finneas continued. “It was discouraging to realise that if I take time off, my songwriting muscle atrophies. I had to get back in shape.”

Looking ahead to next year, the producer said he hoped to bring more balance to his work as he and Eilish move forward with “Billie 3”.

“I love to create,” Finneas added. “But I don’t love drowning in it. So, I’m trying to have a more regulated relationship with it. I’m producing responsibly.”

The update comes after Eilish recently revealed that her next album was “almost done” during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “At some point you will know more,” she said on the programme, “but I’m not going to say anything.”

The singer teased in September that she had “a whole album” in the works, promising “lots of music coming” for the future.

‘What Was I Made For?’ was last month nominated for five Grammys, and is also in the running for a Golden Globe.