Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong has shared a new cover as part of his new No Fun Mondays series of quarantine sessions – you can listen to it below.

Armstrong’s latest cover is a take on Stiv Bator’s ‘Not That Way Anymore’, which follows last week’s cover of Kim Wilde’s ‘Kids In America’.

Best remembered for his bands Dead Boys and The Lords Of The New Church, Bator died in 1990 after suffering a traumatic brain injury following an incident in which he was hit by a car in Paris.

This week’s cover from Armstrong follows on from earlier ones he’s done of Starjets’ ‘War Stories’, The Avengers’ ‘Corpus Christi’, The Bangles’ ‘Manic Monday’, Tommy James and the Shondells’ track ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ and Johnny Thunders’ ‘You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory’.

Listen to the Green Day frontman’s cover of ‘Not That Way Anymore’ below:

Last month, Armstrong covered ‘That Thing You Do!’ in tribute to musician Adam Schlesinger, who wrote the song for the 1996 movie of the same name. Schlesinger passed away in April from complications related to the coronavirus.

Aside from learning new covers, Armstrong has also been using his extra downtime to work on upcoming Green Day material. In a recent interview with Kerrang!, the frontman revealed he’d been “writing a lot of music” during the lockdown.

“I had all these melodies in my head, so I wrote, like, six songs since all of this has been going on,” he said. “I don’t know when I can get together with Mike [Dirnt, bass] and Tré [Cool, drums], but I told them to make sure that they’re quarantined for now, and then I hope down the road we can get back in the studio with [‘Father Of All…’ producer] Butch Walker.”

Armstrong added that he’s also been spending his time indoors watching The Office as well as “going through all of my punk and rock’n’roll documentaries, trying to read a little bit here and there, and hanging out with my dogs.”

“I feel pretty lost in all of this,” he added. “I think a lot of people are trying to do the right thing and be with their families and friends as much as they can.”

Meanwhile, Green Day were recently forced to postpone part of the European leg of their Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The jaunt, which has already seen its opening leg in Asia axed due, was due to hit the UK, Europe and US this summer before heading to Australia and New Zealand in November.

But Armstrong’s band have now decided to put a number of European dates on hold. No official new dates have been announced but they said they will return in summer 2021.