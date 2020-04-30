Listen to Billie Joe Armstrong sing in Italian during cover of Don Backy’s ‘Amico’

Billie Joe Armstrong can be heard singing in Italian on the latest entry to his ‘No Fun Mondays’ quarantine cover series — listen to the Green Day frontman’s cover of Don Backy’s ‘Amico’ below.

The frontman has been keeping fans entertained during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown with his at-home cover versions, with performances of songs such as The Bangles’ ‘Manic Monday’, Tommy James and the Shondells’ ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ and Johnny Thunders’ ‘You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory’.

Last night (April 29), Armstrong introduced a “No fun hump day” addition to the ‘No Fun Mondays’ series with his take on the veteran Italian artist Don Backy’s song ‘Amico’.

Advertisement

Accompanying the cover with a short description, Armstrong said he’d given ‘Amico’ a “power pop twist” before adding: “Ps.. Please excuse my Italian”.

This cover follows on from Armstrong performing Tommy James And The Shondells’ single ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ with his two sons for a special segment on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Earlier this month, Armstrong covered ‘That Thing You Do!’ in tribute to musician Adam Schlesinger, who wrote the song for the 1996 movie of the same name.

Schlesinger passed away earlier this month from complications related to coronavirus.