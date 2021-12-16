Billy Bragg confirms entry into Australia for 2022 tour

Billy Bragg, given the green light to enter Australia next year, has announced new dates for his nationwide summer tour.

Bragg’s ‘One Step Forward. Two Steps Back’ tour, taking place throughout January and February, will see him perform three shows in most cities he visits, with each of the three shows having a different setlist. He’ll be playing three shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Fremantle, while also performing one show in Byron Bay.

The first night of any given trio of shows will have a setlist spanning the entirety of Bragg’s career. The second night will only feature songs from his first three albums – 1983’s ‘Life’s A Riot With Spy Vs Spy’, 1984’s ‘Brewing Up With Billy Bragg’ and 1986’s ‘Talking With The Taxman About Poetry’.

Advertisement

Finally, the third show in each city will see him perform songs from his next three albums – 1988’s ‘Workers Playtime’, 1991’s ‘Don’t Try This At Home’ and 1996’s ‘William Bloke’.

Bragg’s most recent album, ‘The Million Things That Never Happened’, dropped in October of this year. In a review, NME‘s Patrick Clarke wrote, “It’s all but impossible not to relate. In an age of division, ‘The Million Things That Never Happened’ is a gentle embrace of what unites us all.”

Billy Bragg’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

JANUARY

27, 28, 29 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre



FEBRUARY

2, 3, 4 – Forum, Melbourne

8, 9, 10 – Brisbane, The Tivoli

12 – Byron Bay, The Northern

14, 15, 16 – Adelaide, The Gov

20, 21, 22 – Fremantle, Freo.Social