Billy Bragg reschedules Australia tour for 2021

Billy Bragg will tour Australia in January and February of 2021. Bragg was originally scheduled to play Australian shows in April and May of this year, but cancelled amidst coronavirus concerns.

A frequent visitor to Australia, Bragg’s 2021 stint will be different from previous tours. He will play three different shows in each city before moving onto the next. In the first of each three, Bragg will play his greatest hits. The second show will feature songs from Bragg’s first three albums, ‘Life’s A Riot with Spy Vs Spy’, ‘Brewing Up With Billy Bragg’ and ‘Talking With The Taxman About Poetry’. In the final show in each city, Bragg will zero in on his albums ‘Workers Playtime’, ‘Don’t Try This At Home’ and ‘William Bloke’.

“After more than three decades of travelling around the world in a van, or spending all day flying vast distances to play a gig, I’m looking forward to having some time to explore cities that I usually only get to see between the soundcheck and the show,” Billy Bragg said in a press statement.

“And this three night stand format is a way of keeping things interesting, both for me and the audience.”

Tickets purchased for Bragg’s cancelled 2020 tour will be valid for his new dates. To purchase tickets, please click here.

Billy Bragg’s 2021 Tour Dates:

Fremantle, Freo.Social (January 29, 30, 31)

Adelaide, The Gov (February 4, 5, 6)

Melbourne, Forum Theatre (11, 12, 13)

Sydney, Metro Theatre (17, 18, 19)

Brisbane, The Triffid (23, 24, 25)