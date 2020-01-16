Billy Idol auctions off Aussie meet & greet packages for bushfire relief

Ahead of his tour of Australia and New Zealand, Billy Idol has announced a meet & greet auction to raise funds for bushfire relief, plus free tickets to his Sydney and Brisbane concerts for Aussie first responders and emergency personnel.

In a note on his website posted January 14, the English musician announced he would auction off two meet & greet packages per tour stop in Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney to raise funds for Rural Aid Australia and Animals Australia. Find the eBay auction links on Idol’s website here.

“Like you, I’ve been watching the terrible fires in Australia with great concern. The damage to humans and wildlife alike thus far has been devastating and as we prepare to come to play in Australia and New Zealand in the coming days our thoughts are with those dealing with the ongoing crisis,” Idol wrote.

Advertisement

Idol also announced that a limited number of free tickets would be made available at his shows at Brisbane’s Riverstage on January 31 and Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on February 1 for first responders and other emergency personnel who have been battling the bushfire crisis.

Interested parties should email billyidol.net@gmail.com with the organisation they work with, their credentials and whether they would like two or four tickets. “Unfortunately, not every request can be accommodated and depending on availability, those requesting four tickets may only receive two tickets,” Idol notes.

A portion of merchandise sales at the Hordern Pavilion and Riverstage will also be donated to Rural Aid and Animals Australia, Idol added.

Idol’s tour kicks off this Saturday, January 18 at Queenstown, New Zealand. He will play the Outer Fields at Western Springs in Auckland the day after, followed by Taupo and Whitianga. Idol will then hop over to Australia as one of the musical performers at the Australian Open in Melbourne, after which he will play Brisbane and Sydney.

The Backstreet Boys are another group who are auctioning off meet & greet packages in support of bushfire relief. Meanwhile, other items going under the hammer to fundraise for bushfire relief include a pair of pants actor Eric Bana wore in the 2000 film Chopper, plus a guitar signed by Courtney Barnett, Camp Cope and other Aussie musicians.