Billy Joel teases his first new music in 17 years

Billy Joel has begun teasing new music, which would be his first new material in 17 years.

Last month, the singer launched an official TikTok account to share footage of him talking about new music on stage, and has now shared another teaser hinting that this material could arrive soon.

In the TikTok, he said: “I have good news, I have bad news, I’ll give you the bad news first. We don’t have anything new to play for you.

“The good news is you don’t have to sit through something you have no idea what it is! Although … we got a little something we’re working on you might hear some time.”

Now, he’s changed his Spotify canvas and Facebook header photo to a phrase: “Did I wait too long…..”

Last year, Joel announced that his decade-long monthly concert residency at Madison Square Garden was set to come to an end in July 2024. That show will mark the 104th show of the residency and Joel’s 150th overall at the venue.

This summer, he will play a huge stadium gig in Cardiff – marking his only show in Europe for 2024. He’ll be joined by support act Chris Isaak. Visit here to buy your tickets.

2024 will also see Joel hit the road across North America alongside Stevie Nicks and Sting. It follows a co-headlining tour with Nicks in 2023.

See the tour dates below and buy tickets here.

FEBRUARY

09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

24 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium %

MARCH

09 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium ^

28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

APRIL

13 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park %

26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

MAY

09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

24 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

JUNE

08 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

21 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field ^

JULY

12 – Denver, CO – Coors Field

25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

AUGUST

09 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium

SEPTEMBER

27 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium %

% = w/ Sting

^ = w/ Stevie Nicks