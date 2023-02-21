BIRDEE 王煒 reckons with the vulnerability of love on new single ‘Self Sabotage’

Sydney indie-pop artist BIRDEE 王煒 (aka Birdee Sideris) has shared her first release for 2023, an gripping slow-burner titled ‘Self Sabotage’.

In a press release, Sideris explained that the song touches on themes of emotional vulnerability, chronicling the first time she felt love in a healthy way after years of romantic turbulence. “Having my fair share of toxic relationships and moments of self doubt,” she said, “it’s hard to comprehend and accept someone who gives you unconditional pure love. It is the struggle of loving how they treat you yet feeling unworthy of it.”

Have a look at the accompanying music video for ‘Self Sabotage’, directed by James K Lewis and Skye Jackson (with choreography by Clayton Webb, Ethan Barrett and Connor Willis), below:

“One thing I really enjoyed about the music video was all the creative minds entwining and coming together to create this vision,” Sideris of the new track’s visual accoutrement. “To see how many individuals it takes to create an overall piece of art is unbelievable.”

Sideris made her mainstream breakthrough as BIRDEE 王煒 last July with the release of her debut single, ‘See You, See Me’. She followed it up in August with the single ‘Dorsal Fin’, before dropping the five-track ‘Can’t Be Loved’ EP in September. Two months after that, she returned with the standalone single ‘Poolside’.