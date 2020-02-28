Birds Of Tokyo announce new album ‘Human Design’

Australian rock favourites Birds Of Tokyo have announced the release of their long-awaited sixth studio album ‘Human Design’.

The announcement follows the release of the Perth outfit’s latest single ‘Two Of Us’, which dropped earlier this month. Watch the video below.

‘Human Design’ will feature singles released by Birds Of Tokyo since 2018, including ‘Unbreakable’, ‘Good Lord’ and ‘The Greatest Mistakes’.

In a press statement, frontman Ian Kenny explained how each of these four released singles connects with one another and the album.

“These four singles we’ve released over the last 18 months have each been very personal and direct in different ways,” he said.

“It’s great that they seem to have struck deep chords with lots of people but in the first instance I was just writing words to stop myself going nuts. Creating this music with the guys in the band was really a form of free therapy that’s then played out later in public so this album is really the culmination of that whole process.”

‘Human Design’ is due out Friday, April 24. The record is the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Brace’, which peaked at number three on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Earlier this month, the band announced their ‘Symphonic’ Australian tour which will see them play their first orchestral shows in over a decade. You can find out all dates and ticketing info for the tour here.