Birds of Tokyo, Baker Boy, Eskimo Joe and more to perform at forthcoming AFL Grand Final

The entertainment for next weekend’s AFL Grand Final has been revealed, with Western Australian musicians making up the bulk of the bill.

Perth outfit Birds of Tokyo are set to headline Saturday’s (September 25) premiership match, playing the half-time show with the West Australian Symphony Orchestra.

Other WA locals on the lineup include Eskimo Joe, Abbe May, John Butler Trio, Stella Donnelly, Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse and The Waifs’ Vikki Thorn and Donna Simpson, all performing as part of the pre-game entertainment. More acts are set to be announced closer to the weekend.

Yolgnu rapper Baker Boy will also be playing the pre-game show, having travelled to Perth and quarantining for the event.

The theme for this year’s AFL entertainment is “Australian anthems”, which means fans can expect to hear well-known Australian songs. Perth-born soprano Amy Manford will lead this year’s singing of the national anthem, while Mike Brady’s annual ‘Up There Cazaly’ rendition will be beamed in from Melbourne due to COVID travel restrictions.

“I love footy, grew up playing footy and I always said that if I wasn’t being Baker Boy that I would have followed the AFL path,” Baker Boy – AKA Danzal Baker – told Channel 7.

“It feels really special to get to bring my two loves together.”

Stella Donnelly also expressed her excitement about performing at the event, sharing a photo of herself as a baby in a knitted football jersey to Instagram.

“I can’t believe this is happening,” she wrote. “I wish my Nan who knitted this incredible suit was still here to see me take part in this year’s AFL grand final entertainment alongside some incredible artists!”

This is the first time the AFL Grand Final will have been played in WA. The premiership match between the Western Bulldogs and Melbourne Demons will take place at Perth’s Optus Stadium on Saturday, September 25, at 7.15pm AEST.

It’s the second year in a row that lockdowns have prevented the sporting event from taking place in its home city of Melbourne. Last year’s match was played at The Gabba in Brisbane, with entertainment provided by DMA’s, Cub Sport and Thelma Plum, among others.