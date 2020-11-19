Birds of Tokyo drop reggae-laced single ‘Weekend’

Birds of Tokyo have made a sharp left turn in their new single, ‘Weekend’, deviating from their previous releases in favour of a reggae-inspired pop bop.

The new single was written during the 2020 lockdown, with all members but frontman Ian Kenny – who was in Western Australia – stuck on the east coast.

Kenny explained the background of the song in a press statement: “The lyrics are pretty straightforward on this one.” he said. “It’s very much written from a WA perspective.

Advertisement

“Obviously we’ve been lucky to avoid most of the hardships that people elsewhere have suffered so I didn’t want to make light of that but it feels like everyone around Australia has earned a weekend or two at the beach after this crazy year… a Covid safe weekend of course!”

The song dropped with an official music video, Kenny seen sporting a wide-brimmed hat and sunnies and performing in various locations along the west coast foreshore.

Watch it below:

The song is a major shift away from the lovelorn and emotive singles of the band’s latest album ‘Human Design’ which dropped in April.

Birds of Tokyo guitarist Adam Spark – who produced ‘Weekend’ – explained via a press release, “We like to keep trying new things so it was great to have a crack at something so different.

Advertisement

“After the year everyone’s had I think we all felt like making music that’s just kinda summery and light-hearted”.