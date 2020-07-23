Birds of Tokyo mark a decade of self-titled album with ‘Wild At Heart’ acoustic performance

Birds of Tokyo have commemorated a decade since the release of their self-titled record with an acoustic rendition of ‘Wild At Heart’.

Vocalist Ian Kenny and keyboard player Glenn Sarangapany performed a piano version of the song to mark the occasion, which they posted to the band’s YouTube channel. Watch the video below:

Advertisement

Kenny captioned the clip with a reflection on the album’s creation, which involved two months of recording in Gothenburg, Sweden.

“…It was minus twenty most days with unbelievable snow falls,” he wrote.

“We survived on pizza, the local soup shop and booze… a lot of booze. Cabin fever set in at different times and at one point it got a bit ‘Lord of the Flies’ with heated creative discussions over spilling into shirtless boozy punch ups.

“Throw in the odd sauna and a trip to the local discotheque and we found the perfect balance of madness and mojo.”

The record was the band’s third studio album and featured the singles ‘Plans’, ‘The Saddest Thing I Know’ and ‘Wild At Heart’. It spent eight months in the ARIA Album Chart top 20, going double platinum and receiving the Best Rock Album award at the 2010 ARIA Awards.

Birds of Tokyo have released three albums since, the most recent being ‘Human Design’, which came out in April this year.

Advertisement

The band shared a video clip for one of the album’s singles ‘Never Going Back’ in June, comprised of 15 years of archival footage from their career.

The group will play their first orchestral shows in over a decade next year, as part of their Symphonic tour.