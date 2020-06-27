Birds of Tokyo release archival visual for ‘Never Going Back’

Birds of Tokyo have shared a new music video for ‘Never Going Back’, the sixth single from their latest album ‘Human Design’.

The visual is pieced together from archival footage from over the past 15 years, giving fans “candid glimpses of Birds of Tokyo over their career”. Watch it below:

The band have also announced a special symphonic national tour that will take place next year. Find the full list of dates below.

In a statement, frontman Ian Kenny said ‘Never Going Back’ was “the final piece that caps off the journey and everything the band went through over the two years while writing ‘Human Design'”.

“It’s a song about acceptance and perseverance. This band has seen and been through so much together in fifteen years it’s kind of hard to quantify – what we’ve learned we try to share, and what we accept is there’s still a lot to learn,” he said.

“We dug deep and found a bunch of early footage of the band for the video for Never Going Back. It’s a look back on where we came from and a reminder of who we are now.”

‘Human Design’ is the sixth studio album from Birds of Tokyo, released in April this year. It debuted at number one on the ARIA Charts, mirroring the release of ‘March Fires’ in 2013.

Birds of Tokyo 2021 symphonic tour dates are:

Perth, Perth Concert Hall (January 14)

Perth, Perth Concert Hall (15)

Perth, Perth Concert Hall (16)

Melbourne, Arts Centre Melbourne (22)

Melbourne, Arts Centre Melbourne (23)

Sydney, Sydney Town Hall (February 4)

Sydney, Sydney Town Hall (5)

Sydney, Sydney Coliseum Theatre (6)

Brisbane, QPAC Concert Hall (12)

Brisbane, QPAC Concert Hall (13)

For more details on how to purchase tickets, visit the band’s website.