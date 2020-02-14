Birds Of Tokyo announce ‘Symphonic’ Australian tour

News Music News

Birds Of Tokyo have announced a run of special concerts with some of the country’s most prestigious orchestras.

The alternative rock outfit will showcase reinterpretations of some of their best-known songs, as well as new music.

They will perform with the symphony orchestra of each city they perform in this May and June.

Commencing in their hometown of Perth, the five-piece will perform with the West Australian Symphony Orchestra.

They will then perform in Sydney across three nights and Melbourne across two.

The band will be accompanied by the Sydney Symphony and Melbourne Symphony Orchestras, respectively, for these shows.

The tour marks the second time in the band’s career the band have performed with orchestration.

It follows on from their sold-out ‘Broken Strings’ tour in 2009, which was also captured for a live album and DVD.

In a press statement, the band’s guitarist/songwriter Adam Spark said the band have “wanted to do this ever since” the ‘Broken Strings’ tour over a decade prior.

“[Lots] of artists do orchestral tours where they basically just play all their hits, but this is a genuine collaboration on new music as well and that makes it a pretty unique creative experience for us.

It’s daunting to be playing with such gifted musicians, but it’s also a privilege.”

This news follows the success of Birds Of Tokyo’s latest single ‘Two Of Us’, the band’s third single in the last 12 months. Watch the video below:

Conductor and arranger Nicholas Buc, best known for his concert collaborations with Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, will be working with the band on the arrangements and orchestration for these events.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale next Thursday February 20 at 10am, with a pre-sale running via the band’s website from 9am on Tuesday February 18.

Birds Of Tokyo’s ‘Symphonic’ Australian tour dates are:

Perth, Concert Hall (May 1)
Sydney, Town Hall (7 & 8)
Rooty Hill, Coliseum Theatre (9)
Melbourne, Arts Centre (June 3 & 4)

