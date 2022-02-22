Birdz and Trials among the winners of the 2021 Screen Music Awards

Birdz and Trials are among the winners of the 2021 Screen Music Awards (SMA), landing the top prize for Best Original Song Composed For The Screen for their collaborative track, ‘Bagi-la-m Bargan’.

Winners for the 2021 Screen Music Awards were revealed today (February 22) with Birdz and Trials – aka Nathan Bird and Daniel Rankine, respectively – recipients of an SMA for the first time.

Nominated in their category alongside Gordi, Haiku Hands and Alex Lahey (all three of whom were also first-time nominees), Birdz and Trials’ ‘Bagi-la-m Barga’ was written for the NITV documentary Looky Looky Here Comes Cooky.

The one-hour film (as outlined in a press release from SAM) offers a First Nation’s perspective at the legend of Captain Cook. The direction of ‘Bagi-la-m Barga’ is viewed from a Butchalla man who sees Captain Cook sail past Kgari (Fraser Island).

Trials himself is a Butchalla Song-man and Birdz, his cousin, sings his part in language.

Take a listen to ‘Bagi-la-m Barga’ below:

Other notable winners of the 2021 SAM include composer Joff Bush, who was awarded Best Music For Children’s Programming and Best Soundtrack Album, both for his musical contributions to children’s programme Bluey. A full list of the winners can be found below.

Another first-time winner was Brian Cachia for Feature Film Score Of The Year, penning the score for the horror thriller Bloody Hell.

The winners for the 2021 Screen Music Awards are:

Feature Film Score of the Year

Brian Cachia – Bloody Hell

Best Music for a Documentary

Caitlin Yeo – Playing with Sharks

Best Music for a Short Film

Adam Moses – Yellow Jack

Best Soundtrack Album

Joff Bush, David Barber, Helena Czajka, Marly Lüske, Lachlan Nicolson and Steve Peach – ‘Bluey: The Album’



Best Original Song Composed for the Screen

Nathan Bird, Fred Leone and Daniel Rankine – ‘Bagi-la-m Bargan’ from Looky Looky Here Comes Cooky



Best Music for Children’s Programming

Joff Bush – Bluey

Best Television Theme

Cezary Skubiszewski and Jan Skubiszewski – Halifax Retribution



Best Music for a Television Series or Serial

David McCormack and Antony Partos – Jack Irish

Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie

Roger Mason – Hungry Ghosts

Best Music for an Advertisement

Jonathan Dreyfus and Daniel Müller – ‘The Untold Tale of Isabelle Simi’



Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia

Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks – Masterchef, 20 to 1, Anh’s Brush with Fame

Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas

Neil Sutherland – Border Security, Mythbusters, Bondi Vet