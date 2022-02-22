Birdz and Trials among the winners of the 2021 Screen Music Awards

Birdz and Trials are among the winners of the 2021 Screen Music Awards (SMA), landing the top prize for Best Original Song Composed For The Screen for their collaborative track, ‘Bagi-la-m Bargan’.
Winners for the 2021 Screen Music Awards were revealed today (February 22) with Birdz and Trials – aka Nathan Bird and Daniel Rankine, respectively – recipients of an SMA for the first time.
Nominated in their category alongside Gordi, Haiku Hands and Alex Lahey (all three of whom were also first-time nominees), Birdz and Trials’ ‘Bagi-la-m Barga’ was written for the NITV documentary Looky Looky Here Comes Cooky.
The one-hour film (as outlined in a press release from SAM) offers a First Nation’s perspective at the legend of Captain Cook. The direction of ‘Bagi-la-m Barga’ is viewed from a Butchalla man who sees Captain Cook sail past Kgari (Fraser Island).
Trials himself is a Butchalla Song-man and Birdz, his cousin, sings his part in language.
Other notable winners of the 2021 SAM include composer Joff Bush, who was awarded Best Music For Children’s Programming and Best Soundtrack Album, both for his musical contributions to children’s programme Bluey. A full list of the winners can be found below.
Another first-time winner was Brian Cachia for Feature Film Score Of The Year, penning the score for the horror thriller Bloody Hell.
The winners for the 2021 Screen Music Awards are:
Feature Film Score of the Year
Brian Cachia – Bloody Hell
Best Music for a Documentary
Caitlin Yeo – Playing with Sharks
Best Music for a Short Film
Adam Moses – Yellow Jack
Best Soundtrack Album
Joff Bush, David Barber, Helena Czajka, Marly Lüske, Lachlan Nicolson and Steve Peach – ‘Bluey: The Album’
Best Original Song Composed for the Screen
Nathan Bird, Fred Leone and Daniel Rankine – ‘Bagi-la-m Bargan’ from Looky Looky Here Comes Cooky
Best Music for Children’s Programming
Joff Bush – Bluey
Best Television Theme
Cezary Skubiszewski and Jan Skubiszewski – Halifax Retribution
Best Music for a Television Series or Serial
David McCormack and Antony Partos – Jack Irish
Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie
Roger Mason – Hungry Ghosts
Best Music for an Advertisement
Jonathan Dreyfus and Daniel Müller – ‘The Untold Tale of Isabelle Simi’
Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia
Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks – Masterchef, 20 to 1, Anh’s Brush with Fame
Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas
Neil Sutherland – Border Security, Mythbusters, Bondi Vet