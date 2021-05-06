Birdz announces 2021 headline tour, drops ‘Fly’ video with Ngaiire

Butchulla rapper Birdz has announced details of his forthcoming national headline tour, set to take place throughout July and August this year.

He’ll be playing shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide, with tickets on sale from 9am AEST tomorrow (May 7).

In addition to the tour announcement, he’s also unveiled the music video for his latest track, ‘Fly’, featuring Ngaiire.

Directed by Sonder Films’ Josh Lee, the video, as Lee describes it, is filled with “strong performance shots revolving around golden light, showcasing the beauty and strength that these individuals (specifically focusing on Indigenous Australians) have within themselves.”

Watch the ‘Fly’ music video below.

The release of the music video and the tour announcement come shortly after Birdz appeared on the first episode of the third season of The Set last month.

On the show he performed ‘Fly’, with Ngaiire and his full band and dance crew WaaWidgieMah Kultya, as well as his 2020 track ‘Bagi-la-m Bargan’.

In addition, he teamed up with Missy Higgins to deliver a stirring rendition of Destiny’s Child‘s hit ‘Survivor’, delivering verses rewritten to focus on his experiences as a First Nations person.

Check out the venues and dates of Birdz’s forthcoming tour below.

Birdz’s 2021 national headline tour dates are:

JULY

Friday 30 – Sydney, The Lansdowne



AUGUST

Friday 6 – Melbourne, The Gaso

Friday 13 – Adelaide, The Lab