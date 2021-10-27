Birdz announces ‘Legacy’ 2022 national tour

Rapper Birdz has announced a national tour in the lead-up to his new album’s arrival next month.

Celebrating the release of his second LP ‘Legacy’, Birdz’s national tour will see him perform in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne across April. Naru, The Ancient Bloods, Marlon and Rulla, and Jay Gabriel will support Birdz across the four shows, respectively. Tickets for the headline shows are available now.

“Mad love to the team for working like mad to put this together and to all the acts joining me for this one. I can’t wait to get back out there and share all this new music with everyone,” the rapper wrote on social media.

The circuit also coincides with Birdz’s appearance at Shepparton festival Land Of Plenty, where he’ll join a line-up comprising Ball Park Music, G Flip, Teenage Joans and more.

Birdz announced ‘Legacy’ earlier this month, after releasing the singles ‘LEGACY part 2’ featuring Missy Higgins, ‘They Don’t Know’ featuring Thom Crawford, ‘Fly’ featuring Ngaiire and ‘Bagi-la-m Bargan’ with Fred Leone. The record is due out November 19 via Briggs’ Bad Apples Music label.

The LP follows on from his 2017 debut album ‘Train of Thought’ and his 2019 EP ‘Place of Dreams’.

Birdz’s 2022 national tour dates:

APRIL

Friday 1 – Sydney, The Lansdowne

Saturday 2 – Brisbane, The Brightside

Friday 8 – Adelaide, The Lab

Saturday 9 – Shepparton, Land of Plenty

Friday 22 – Melbourne, The Gasometer