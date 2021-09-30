Birdz announces new album ‘LEGACY’, shares Missy Higgins collaboration

Butchulla rapper Birdz has announced his second album ‘LEGACY’ will arrive in November and shared new single ‘LEGACY part 2’, a collaboration with Missy Higgins.

Produced by frequent collaborator trials, the song is built around a piano-driven beat that oscillates between sobering and soaring. In his verses, Birdz reflects on generational growth and carrying on the lessons his father passed down to him to his own song, with Higgins handling the uplifting refrain.

“My father, against all odds, was able to break the cycle and provide me with the opportunities to grow and succeed,” the rapper explained in an accompanying statement.

“Now I feel that it’s my responsibility to take the knowledge and guidance my father gave me and pass it on to my son so he can take it all to the next level.

“I want to empower my son to feel confident in who he is and represent where he’s from. It’s important that our young ones know where they’re from and maintain that connection and be proud of it. Also to know that they deserve to succeed just as much as anyone else.”

Listen to ‘LEGACY part 2’ below:

The collaboration with Higgins was sparked after Birdz performed with the singer-songwriter on ABC’s The Set earlier this year, where the duo performed a cover of ‘Survivor’ by Destiny’s Child.

“Not long after The Set, I reached out to Missy with the idea for ‘Legacy’ and a demo beat that trials had made. She loved the idea and wrote her parts pretty much straight away, which really helped set the tone for the record,” Birdz explains.

“We all wrote the song together, which I think just makes it even better because it feels like a real collaboration. It was such an honour to work with someone of Missy’s calibre, her songwriting is amazing and I’ve learnt so much from the whole experience.

“trials’ production, as always, elevated the song to new heights and really brought the overall vision to life.”

‘LEGACY part 2’ marks the third single Birdz has released this year, following on from Ngaiire collaboration ‘Fly’ and ‘They Don’t Know’ with Thom Crawford. All three will appear on new album ‘LEGACY’, which is set to be released on November 19 via Briggs‘ Bad Apples Music label.

His second album, ‘LEGACY’ will follow 2017’s ‘Train of Thought’ along with EP ‘Place of Dreams’, which arrived back in 2019.