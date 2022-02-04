Birdz discusses landscape of nationalism in new single ‘Aussie, Aussie’

Birdz is back with an honest outlook on problematic nationalism and suppression of First Nations’ voices in single ‘Aussie, Aussie’.

Of ‘Aussie, Aussie’, proud Butchulla man Birdz got straight to the point in a press release, saying: “[It’s] about the harsh realities we endure as Blakfullas and challenges the idea of “Aussie” nationalism – a concept that is dependent on the erasure of Blak voices.”

“Blak deaths in custody, police brutality, forced child removal, these are realities that a majority of Australians are either still unaware of or remain wilfully ignorant towards. Governments and police attempt to silence us on a daily basis, denying the truth about what’s been happening since 1788.

Advertisement

“That’s why I write songs like ‘Aussie Aussie’ – it’s giving voice to the unheard and a space for our truth to live unapologetically. I hope it can also provide a starting point for those wanting to learn more about what’s really going on in this country.”

The accompanying official music video was shot on Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Country and Dja Dja Wurrung Country, directed by Lilah Benetti. Take a look at the video below:

Benetti discussed the video’s non-linear action, saying: “The audience is made aware of their own presence through Birdz close up performance. It’s delivered straight to the camera, directly to us, which is an important part of the overall communication of the concept… I think it really captures Birdz calm, charisma and attitude.”

Dropping in November 2021 via Briggs‘ Bad Apples Music label, ‘Legacy’ boasted several collaborative singles, including ‘LEGACY part 2’ with Missy Higgins, ‘They Don’t Know’ featuring Thom Crawford’, Ngaiire appearing on ‘Fly’ and ‘Bagi’la’m Bargan’ with Fred Leone.

Advertisement

Beginning in Sydney on April 1, Birdz will head out on a national tour in support of ‘Legacy’. The five-date run of shows coincides with Birdz’s appearance at Shepparton’s Land Of Plenty festival, where the likes of Ball Park Music, G Flip, Teenage Joans and more are set to perform.