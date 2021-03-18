Birdz releases new single, ‘Fly’, featuring Ngaiire

Melbourne-based hip-hop artist Birdz has teamed up with singer-songwriter Ngaiire for a new single, ‘Fly’.

Produced by rapper trials, the song touches on resilience and holding your head up high, evident through lyrics such as “When the pressure’s on you, shoulder press in the clutch / better learn to double down when they double up“.

“As Indigenous people, we carry with us the oldest living cultures in the world. That’s something sacred that no one can ever take from us – it’s that energy that holds our heads up high no matter what the world throws at us,” Birdz said in a statement.

‘Fly’ was one of the first songs Birdz wrote for his upcoming second studio album, which is expected to be released sometime this year. To put together the single, which took roughly five months, Birdz and Ngaiire had to work remotely, with no opportunity to come together in the studio.

“We had the hook idea in the stash for ages and I eventually came back to it to record the verses months later. Once we had a decent demo, trials and I knew we needed a soulful singer to really bring it home,” he said.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of Ngaiire’s and think that she’s hands down one of the best singer-songwriters in the country.”

‘Fly’ follows on from Birdz’s 2020 single, ‘Bagi-La-M Bargan’ featuring Fred Leone, which landed at Number 30 on the 2020 triple j Hottest 100.