Birdz shares spirited new single ‘They Don’t Know’, announces rescheduled tour dates

Butchulla rapper Birdz has shared a lively new track titled ‘They Don’t Know’, featuring guest vocals from indie singer-songwriter Thom Crawford.

Released today (August 5), the track shines with summery, Latin-influenced acoustic guitars, energetic percussion and the buoyant ebb and flow between Birdz’s sharp bars and Crawford’s warm, honeyed vocal melody. It’s a step into some bold new territory for Birdz, who for the track teamed up with longtime collaborator (and A.B. Original member) Trials.

Take a look at the visualiser for ‘They Don’t Know’ below:

In an interview with triple j’s Bryce Mills and Ebony Boadu, Birdz said ‘They Don’t Know’ was inspired by the rapper’s experiences navigating the music industry as an up-and-coming act.

“At times it can be overwhelming,” he said, “Having a lot of different voices coming at you with their opinions on what you should do next and when you should do it. ‘They Don’t Know’ is basically my response to that pressure and turning frustrations into a positive.

“It was the first time in ages that Trials and I had the opportunity to be in the studio together and we just said fuck it, let’s wild out and make something totally different. I feel like it’s important to show people my diversity as an artist and what I’m into sonically – then somehow still marry that with a strong empowering message.

“For me, that’s exactly what ‘They Don’t Know’ does. It’s a banger you can ride to with the windows down and still gain some substance from.”

The track comes as Birdz’s second release for 2021, following the Ngaiire collab ‘Fly’ back in March (for which he released a stunning video in May). Both singles are set to appear on Birdz’s as-yet-unannounced second album, due for release later in 2021 via Briggs’ label Bad Apples.

In addition to the new single, Birdz announced a new set of dates for his rescheduled headline tour, which was initially slated for July before being axed in the wake of a new COVID-19 outbreak. He now has four shows booked in to kick off later this month, hitting states in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide.

Tickets are on sale now via Birdz’s Linktree page. Take a look at the full run of dates below.

Last week, Birdz was announced as a winner of the 2021 Levi’s Music Prize, receiving a $15,000 grant. He was joined by fellow Melbourne artists Ashwarya and Jerome Farah, as well as Brisbane’s Beddy Rays and Sycco, and Tweed Heads rapper JK-47.

Birdz’s 2021 Australian tour dates are:

AUGUST

Thursday 19 – Brisbane (Yuggera/Jagera and Turrbal Land), The Brightside

Friday 20 – Sydney (Lands of the Eora Nation), The Lansdowne

Thursday 26 – Melbourne (Woi Wurrung Country), The Gasometer

OCTOBER

Friday 15 – Adelaide (Kaurna Country), The Lab