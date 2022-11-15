Birdz, The Grogans, William Crighton and more announced for NinchFest 2023

The full line-up for next year’s NinchFest has been announced, with headliners including Birdz, The Grogans and William Crighton.

Running over the weekend of Friday February 10 and Saturday 11, the 2023 edition of the beachside festival – the sixth of its kind – will be held at the St Andrew’s Beach Recreation Club, located in Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula, some 70 kilometres south of Melbourne.

The Grogans will lead Friday’s itinerary, following sets from the likes of Cutters, Rot TV, Freya Josephine Hollick, Smooch and Zig Zag. Saturday’s line-up features acts like DJ Dexter (formerly of The Avalanches), Peter Bibby, Nice Biscuit, Bumpy, Jazzparty and The Prize as well as one international act, Ali from Indonesia. These artists will perform alongside the aforementioned headline sets from Birdz and William Crighton.

Tickets for NinchFest 6 are on sale now – find them here – with both single-day and weekend passes available. Being a family-friendly affair, children under the age of 13 will be able to attend the festival free of charge.

Last year’s NinchFest marked the first two-day edition, with its line-up headlined by Bad//Dreems, Cable Ties and The Meanies.

The full line-up for NinchFest 2023 is:

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 10

The Grogans

Cutters

Rot TV

Freya Josephine Hollick

Smooch

Zig Zag

The Domesticated Animals

St Andrews Beach Community Choir

SATURDAY FEBRUARY 11

Birdz

William Crighton

DJ Dexter

Peter Bibby

Nice Biscuit

Bumpy

Jazzparty

The Prize

Ali

Boing Boing

The High Heaven

The Double Agents

The Bloody Norahs