Bitch Diesel announce cassingle launch shows for new track ‘Hail’

Melbourne punk trio Bitch Diesel have announced the forthcoming release of a new cassette single (or ‘cassingle’), containing their latest track ‘Hail’.

In addition to ‘Hail’, the limited-edition cassette will also contain a bonus edition remix by Jacky Winter of Bitch Diesel’s unreleased track ‘Bionic Woman’, a cover of ‘I Don’t Wanna Go Out’ by Aussie punk rock band X, and previously released single ‘Void’.

The cassette was created in partnership with Brunswick Music Festival, and will be launched at the Brunswick Ballroom this evening (March 11) and tomorrow evening (March 12). Tickets are on sale through the festival website.

Listen to ‘Hail’ below:

‘Hail’ arrives ahead of Bitch Diesel’s debut album, ‘Bitchcraft’, which is scheduled for release early this year.

Bitch Diesel were recently showcased as part of NME’s Girls To The Front online show for International Women’s Day earlier this week. The lineup also included LÂLKA, Blu DeTiger, Olivia Dean and Orla Gartland, among others.

Prior to the pandemic, Bitch Diesel were touring in Europe and recording their forthcoming LP. In the past, the band have performed at music festivals Gizzfest, Dark Mofo and Boogie, and supported the likes of King Gizzard & The Wizard Lizard, Children Collide, TFS, The Cosmic Psychos, Spiderbait and Stonefield.