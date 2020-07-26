Biz Markie in hospital battling serious illness triggered by type 2 diabetes

Biz Markie has been in hospital for several weeks after suffering a serious illness, it is being reported.

Representatives for the rapper have confirmed to TMZ that his hospitalisation is not related to the coronavirus but was triggered due to complications from type 2 diabetes.

The status of his condition is unclear at this time, but he is said to be “receiving the best care from an amazing team of medical professionals” at a Maryland-area hospital.

Reps for Biz said they “remain positive about the outcome.”

The rapper and beatboxer previously lost 140 pounds in an effort to manage his diabetes.

“If I didn’t make the changes, it was going to make the diabetes worse,” he explained in a 2014 interview with ABC News. “[Doctors] said I could lose my feet. They said I could lose body parts. A lot of things could happen.”

NME have reached out to representatives of Biz Markie for further comment.

Earlier this year, Eminem challenged his fans to replicate his furious flow with what he called the #GodzillaChallenge.

On ‘Godzilla’, taken from latest album ‘Music To Be Murdered By‘, Eminem raps a staggering 224 words in just 31 seconds of the final verse, as Genius reports.

Biz Markie was among those to try and replicate the rapper, with his joking, lip-synced reposted on Twitter by LL Cool J who said: “Yo Em!!! Ya manz man Bizmarkie ain’t playing with this Godzilla challenge!!!”

Eminem himself then responded, saying: “yo biz!! U bodied this!! But this contest is 4 ameteurs only!! Ha!!”

To which Biz responded: “Awwww Eminem!!!! I’m snatching your hamburger when I see you lol.”