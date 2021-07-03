BJ The Chicago Kid kicks off new music campaign with cover of The-Dream’s ‘Fancy’

BJ The Chicago Kid has shared a cover of The-Dream’s classic R&B cut ‘Fancy’ – you can listen to it below.

The singer-songwriter, who has worked with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Chance The Rapper and more, has announced plans to begin releasing new music and content each week moving forward.

Kicking off the campaign with a cover of The-Dream’s ‘Fancy’, taken from the Atlanta singer, songwriter and producer’s 2009 album ‘Love vs. Money’, BJ adds a little extra soul to the already vivacious track.

Advertisement

“Obviously, ‘Fancy’ is one of my favourite songs from The-Dream and in my opinion, definitely one of the dopest, dare I say top 10 R&B songs to come out from our generation of music,” BJ said of the cover.

“Overall, I’m just excited to share this new era of music and of me with the world. Quarantine has given me time to discover new levels of emotions that I can’t wait for my fans to experience sonically.”

Listen to BJ’s version of ‘Fancy’ below:

BJ’s last album was 2019’s ‘1123’, which was released through Motown Records’; his last track was ‘The Chi’, an original song he wrote for the fourth season of Showtime’s drama series The Chi.

Meanwhile, last year, JAY-Z shared a previously unreleased demo version of his track ‘Holy Grail’, days after it was previewed by The-Dream during a VERZUZ battle.

Advertisement

The song featured on his 12th studio album ‘Magna Carta Holy Grail’, which was released in 2013, and featured a guest vocal from Justin Timberlake.

However, the demo hears The-Dream taking on JT’s lines. It was released on TIDAL after The-Dream took part in a VERZUZ battle with fellow songwriter Sean Garrett.

Elsewhere, Justin Timberlake is among the musicians who have voiced support for Britney Spears following the emotional testimony she delivered in a court hearing last month.