Björk announces new dates for Orkestral livestreamed shows

Björk has announced new dates for her livestreamed orchestral shows, following multiple delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Orkestral series will see the musician perform with different collaborators over each of the four dates, including members of the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, Flute Septet Viibra and Hamrahlíð Choir.

The gigs, performed at Reykjavik’s Harpa Hall to a live audience and livestreamed to fans worldwide, were first due to take place in August 2020, but have been delayed multiple times.

Advertisement

Now, as Iceland begins to reopen fully for live shows after the coronavirus pandemic, new dates for all shows have been announced. The new dates and lineups for each gig are as follows

OCTOBER 11

With strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, conductor Victor Orri Árnason and harpist Katie Buckley (Formerly August 29)

OCTOBER 24

With Hamrahlið Choir, conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir, and organist Bergur Þórisson (Formerly September 5)

OCTOBER 31

With brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley and pianist Jónas Sen (Formerly 12th September)

NOVEMBER 15

With 15 piece chamber ensemble strings from Iceland Symphony Orchestra and conductor Victor Orri Árnason (Formerly September 19)

The shows are being performed in aid of Kvennaathvarfid, a charity that supports women and immigrants of different origin within Iceland. Livestream tickets can be found here.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Björk was confirmed as the first name for Bluedot Festival 2022. She had been due to play 2020’s edition before its coronavirus-enforced cancellation.

She’ll be joined by The Hallé Orchestra for her performance at the UNESCO World Heritage site of Jodrell Bank Observatory. The show will also feature a unique visual display as video and animation is projected onto the iconic, 76-metre wide Lovell Telescope.