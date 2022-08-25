Björk launches new podcast detailing the creation of her albums

Björk has launched a new podcast series in which she’ll reflect on the creation of each of her studio albums.

The first three episodes of Björk: Sonic Symbolism will be released next Thursday (September 1), delving into the worlds of ‘Debut’ (1993), ‘Post’ (1995) and ‘Homogenic’ (1997) respectively.

Additional instalments will follow album-by-album on a weekly basis until October 13.

In a statement, Björk described her forthcoming podcast venture as “an experiment to capture which moods, timbres, and tempos were vibrating during each of these phases” of her career.

“Most of us go through phases in our lives that take roughly three years, and it is not a coincidence this is also how long it takes to make an album or a film,” the Icelandic artist continued.

“When I get asked about the differences of the music of my albums, I find it quickest to use visual short cuts. That’s kind of why my album covers are almost like homemade tarot cards.”

Listen to a teaser below.

The musician went on: “The image on the front might seem like just a visual moment, but for me it is simply describing the sound of it. I try to express it with the colour palette, the textures of the textiles, with what I am holding, the posture I am in, and the angle of it shows its relationship to the world.

“Also, the emotion of the mouth tries to share the overall mood of the album. Perhaps you can call it some sort of a sonic symbolism?”

Per a press release, Björk will “share stories that have never been told” on the upcoming …Sonic Symbolism. Each edition has a runtime of 40-50 minutes – you’ll be able to tune in here.

An episode of the podcast will be dedicated to Björk’s upcoming 10th studio album ‘Fossora’, which is expected to come out this autumn. Yesterday (August 24) the singer confirmed that its first single ‘Atopos’ would be “coming soon”.