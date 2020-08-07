Björk has postponed her upcoming live-streamed series due to new coronavirus restrictions in Iceland.

The Orkestral series will see the musician perform with members of the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, Flute Septet Viibra and Hamrahlíð Choir over four dates.

The concerts were due to begin on Sunday (August 9), but will now start on August 29 after the Icelandic government re-imposed tougher restrictions on gatherings in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release, representatives for Björk said: “Despite the huge excitement around coming together on August 9th, it is of the utmost importance that the health and safety of everyone involved in the performance is ensured by following government regulations. Björk and Iceland Airwaves are committed to doing their part in stopping the spread of the virus and will continue to monitor closely the recommendations of the authorities.”

Tickets for the original shows will be valid for the new corresponding date. Refunds can be claimed by emailing midasala@harpa.is or help@dice.fm. A 20 percent cut of the proceeds from the shows will be donated to Kvennaathvarfid, a charity supporting women and immigrants of different origin in Iceland, as originally planned.

Björk’s rescheduled Orkestral concerts will take place on the following dates:

August 2020

29 – Björk with 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason

September 2020

13 – Björk with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen

19 – Björk with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir

28 – Björk with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason

Tickets for the shows, including a bundled package for all four, are available to purchase from Dice here.

Meanwhile, Rachel McAdams recently revealed she prepared for her role in the Netflix movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga by watching lots of Björk videos.

“She has such a delicious, cute voice and she’s just got such a spirit about her that I thought was similar to [my character] Sigrit’s, and to get that Icelandic quality, in general, the essence of it, not just the sounds,” the actor said.