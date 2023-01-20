Björk shares ‘Ovule’ remix with Shygirl and Sega Bodega

Björk has recruited Shygirl and Sega Bodega for a new remix of her song ‘Ovule’ – check out the new version below.

The original version of the track appears on the Icelandic singer’s 2022 album ‘Fossora’, and she spoke on Instagram of the experience of working with the two artists on its remix.

it has been so nourishing sharing music with shy and sega….” she wrote. “soooo honoured to be in their hands !!”

She added that the ‘Ovule’ remix saw her “admiring sega exploring chill-bassdrum-gabba

and a thrill seeing shy diving into my lyrics and taking it to a new place …”

“i hope to repay the favour soon,” she added, hinting that more collaborations could be on the way.

See the post and listen to the new remix below.

Last month, Björk shared an entrancing new video for ‘Fossora’ song ‘Sorrowful Soil’. The video for the track finds the artist singing at the recently erupted Icelandic volcano Fagradalsfjall.

In her recent cover interview with NME, the Icelandic music icon explained about how ‘Sorrowful Soil’ is a mournful ode to motherhood.

“‘Sorrowful Soil’ was written as [my mother] started to get seriously ill, so it’s more sad,” she said. “‘Ancestress’ was written after she passed away so it’s more like a celebration of her life. I like when you hear about Mexican and Irish people who want to celebrate someone’s life when they pass away.”