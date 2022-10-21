Björk to bring ‘Cornucopia’ concert experience to Australia for Perth Festival 2023

Björk is set to headline Perth Festival’s 2023 edition, marking her first live solo performances in Australia since 2008.

The Australian-exclusive performances will form part of Björk’s week-long residency for Perth Festival, and will take place on March 3, 6, 9 and 12. Festival organisers will construct a purpose built pavilion – the largest of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere – to host the concert series, and will welcome some 5,000 attendees for each show.

Björk last visited Australia in 2016 to perform DJ sets for Vivid LIVE, however next year’s shows mark her first proper performances here since she played the 2008 Big Day Out.

Dubbed ‘Cornucopia’, Björk’s concert experience will take place in Perth’s Langley Park, and will feature flute and vocal choirs alongside multimedia components. The show – co-directed by Björk and Argentinian filmmaker Lucrecia Martelon – will also feature a suite of supporting instrumentalists, Balmain-designed costumes, and a video message from Greta Thunberg. It’s been described by Perth Festival’s Artistic Director, Iain Grandage, as an “explosion of visual and aural wonderment”.

‘Cornucopia’ – which has so far only been presented in a few cities around the world – is based on Björk’s environmentally themed ‘Utopia’ album, which she released in 2017. The concert experience will feature songs from that album as well as its 2022 follow-up ‘Fossora’, interspersed with other tracks from Björk’s illustrious 30-year career.

Tickets to Björk’s ‘Cornucopia’ concerts in Perth will go on sale on Thursday November 3, with a pre-sale opening here next Thursday (October 27).

First announced in 2018, ‘Cornucopia’ has since enjoyed outings in New York, the UK and Ireland, and this year made its debut in Los Angeles. In a four-star review of the London show, NME deemed the experience “an audacious, expectation-disrupting spectacular from an artist unbothered with people-pleasing.”

Discussing the environmental focus of her projects in an interview with NME last month, Björk said she holds hope for action on climate change, especially among younger generations. “Gen Z-ers are really radical, and I’m relieved that the environment is a priority for them,” she said. “When I read the news, most of it won’t matter in 20 years. The only thing that really matters is how we deal with the environment.”