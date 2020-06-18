GAMING  

Björk’s entire back catalogue now available on Bandcamp – proceeds to go to Black Lives Matter

Her albums sales for the next two days will be donated to Black Lives Matter UK

By Will Lavin
Björk
Björk performs onstage during her "Cornucopia" concert series. CREDIT: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Björk‘s entire back catalogue has now been made available to stream and purchase on Bandcamp.

The Icelandic artist’s extensive solo discography features nine albums total, including her classic 1993 ‘Debut’ record, 1995’s ‘Post’, 1997’s ‘Homogenic’, and 2001’s ‘Vespertine’.

Other albums added to the Bandcamp website include ‘Vulnicura’ from 2015 and her last album, 2017’s ‘Utopia’.

Fans can purchase Björk’s albums on vinyl, CD, and cassette as well as in digital form. Proceeds from all sales made today (June 18) through tomorrow (June 19) will be donated to Black Lives Matter UK, according to a statement made by Bandcamp.

Tomorrow, aka Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the US, will also see Bandcamp donate 100 per cent of their share to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Head here for Björk’s official Bandcamp page, and listen to Debut above.

Last month, Björk announced that she has postponed her 2020 orchestral concert dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement via Instagram, the Icelandic musician said: “dearestest of concert lovers
here i am , in iceland , all safe from them viruses but unable to travel to you this summer. i hope sincerely you are safe too.

“and as clearly as india can see the himalayas i announce that my concerts in the summer have been moved back a year. i hope you understand and looking forward to seeing you.”

  • In This Article:
  • Pop
