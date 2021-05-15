Björk’s viking film ‘The Northman’ gets 2022 release date

The Northman, the viking revenge film directed by Robert Eggers and starring Björk, is set to get its premiere next spring.

Set in 10th Century Iceland, the film, which also stars Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgård, Willem Dafoe and Ethan Hawke, follows a Viking prince seeking justice for his murdered father.

Eggers co-wrote the screenplay with the Icelandic poet Sjón, who has previously collaborated with Björk on the songs ‘Jóga’, ‘Cosmogony’, ‘Oceania’, and others.

Advertisement

Due to premiere on April 8, 2022, The Northman will be released by Universal in the UK and Focus Features in the US.

Earlier this year, Björk shared a new playlist for her Sonos Radio Hour mix, featuring 21 years’ worth of songs from her personal collection in one stream.

The singer is one in a long line of guest curators for the online station with D’Angelo’s Feverish Fantazmagoria programme – dubbed as “a collection of musical expressions” – and has previously featured Thom Yorke and more recently FKA Twigs.

Bjork’s mix, officially titled 21 Years Worth Of Wave Files Liquidated Into A Stream, features tracks by Alim qasimov, Jeremiah, Oui, LFO, Aby Ngana Diop, ML Buch, and more.

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency sold with copies of Björk‘s 2017 album ‘Utopia’ is now just worth 4p.

Advertisement

Purchases of the album came with 100 ‘Audio Coins’ reported by The Next Web to be worth around $0.20 (15p) at the time of the album’s release.