GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Black Eyed Peas announce new album ‘Translation’

They also shared new song 'No Mañana', featuring dembow star El Alfa

By Will Lavin
Black Eyed Peas. CREDIT: Jerod Harris/GC Images

Black Eyed Peas have announced that they will be releasing a new album next week called ‘Translation’.

Following 2018’s ‘Masters Of The Sun Vol.1’, will.i.am and co. will release their eighth studio album on June 19 through RCA.

News of the new album was accompanied by ‘No Mañana’, an energetic new collaboration with dembow star El Alfa. Listen to it below.

Advertisement

‘Translation’ is set to feature appearances from Shakira, J Balvin, Ozuna, French Montana, Becky G, Maluma, Nicky Jam, and Tyga, and vocalist J Rey Soul.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Black Eyed Peas wrote: “We’re on a journey to translate and spread innovative rhythms around the world, and we’re bringing our familia along for the ride.”

Due out June 19, you can pre-order ‘Translation’ here.

In April, Black Eyed Peas returned with a joyous new single, ‘Mamacita’.

Advertisement

Teaming up with Latin-trap star Ozuna and newcomer J.Rey Soul – who has been announced as a new “featured artist’ with the group – the upbeat song hears the trio combining house and reggaeton.

Meanwhile, will.i.am took to social media last year to call out a “racist flight attendant” who he said reported him to the police for having his laptop out after she made an announcement asking passengers to put them away.

The Black Eyed Peas frontman says he was met by police at Sydney Airport after an incident on a Qantas flight with an “overly aggressive flight attendant” who he said was upset with him because he couldn’t hear her through his noise-cancelling headphones.

  • In This Article:
  • Rap
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.