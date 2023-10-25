Black Honey share angsty new single ‘Lemonade’, announce 2024 tour

Black Honey have released an angsty, grunge-pop inspired new single ‘Lemonade’ and announced a run of shows for 2024.

The song is the band’s first new music since they released their recent album ‘A Fistful Of Peaches’ in March and sees them confront the idea that sometimes there’s nothing positive to gain from a bad situation.

“I think we all got sold this ‘dream big’ concept. I’m having an existential realisation that we are just playing a game that’s designed to make rich people richer. I’m not sure what skills I learned in school other than capitalistic ones,” said frontwoman Izzy Phillips in a press release. “They say when life gives you lemons make lemonade…well sometimes that’s just not fucking doable. How about don’t make lemonade. How about the measure is to just exist and try and enjoy it, not take your bad situations and turn them into commercial gain.”

Advertisement

Phillips co-directed the track’s accompanying music video alongside Craig Hemming. “The video is a 12 character portrait series about different types of disappointment. We named each one and wrote a story for them. I wanted the ones we would consider successful societally to still be failures,” she continued.

Check out the video for ‘Lemonade’ below:

In addition, Black Honey have announced a four-date ‘Inclusive Extravaganza’ tour for February 2024, which includes their biggest show to date at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town.

The tour will kick off in the band’s hometown of Brighton before moving on to Bristol and Leeds and signing off in London on Valentine’s Day.

Support will come from Picture Parlour and Kynsy, with further cameos, according to the press release, set to include a sword swallower, drag queens, burlesque dancers and an Elvis impersonator.

Advertisement

Check out the full list of dates below. Tickets go on sale on Friday October 27 at 10am – buy yours here.

JANUARY

31 – Brighton, Concorde 2

FEBRUARY

8 – Bristol, Trinity

9 – Leeds, Beckett SU

14 – London, Kentish Town Forum