Black Lips announce 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour

Black Lips have announced their first Australian shows in eight years – as well as their first New Zealand show in 13 years – locking in a six-date run for next March.

It’ll kick off in Auckland on Thursday March 2, when the Atlanta, Georgia-based garage-rockers play the Tuning Fork. They’ll head to Melbourne next, playing The Espy on Friday March 3, before trekking down to Mount Duneed for the inaugural Tent Pole festival (where they’ll play alongside the likes of Pavement, Spiderbait, Magic Dirt, Floodlights and Black Rock Band) on Saturday March 4.

The following week will start with a show at Dicey Rileys in Wollongong, with one at Sydney’s Crowbar to follow it that Tuesday (March 7). Finally, Black Lips will wrap their tour up in Fremantle on Wednesday March 8. Tickets for all six of the shows are on sale now – find them here.

The tour comes in support of Black Lips’ 10th album, ‘Apocalypse Love’, which arrived back in October via Fire Records. It was followed last month by a deluxe reissue of their fourth album, 2007’s ‘Good Bad Not Evil’, released in celebration of its 15th anniversary.

Additionally, the band’s upcoming tour will mark Australian fans’ first opportunity to see tracks from Black Lips’ eighth and ninth albums – 2017’s ‘Satan’s Graffiti Or God’s Art?’ and 2020’s ‘Sing In A World That’s Falling Apart’, respectively – performed live.

Black Lips’ 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

MARCH

Thursday 2 – Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland, Tuning Fork

Friday 3 – Naarm/Melbourne, The Espy

Saturday 4 – Gulidjan/Mount Duneed, Tent Pole Festival

Monday 6 – Dharawal/Wollongong, Dicey Rileys

Tuesday 7 – Warrang/Sydney, Crowbar

Wednesday 8 – Walyalup/Fremantle, Freo Social