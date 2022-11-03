Black Midi announce first-ever Australian and New Zealand tour dates for 2023

Black Midi have announced their first-ever run of shows Down Under, locking in a trio of Australian dates – as well as one in New Zealand – for early next year.

The short tour is set to start on Sunday March 26, when the London-native art-rockers are booked play Auckland’s Hollywood Avondale. They’ll head to Sydney next, playing the Factory Theatre on Tuesday March 28, before rolling on to Brisbane for a show at the Powerhouse Theatre – coming as part of the program for next year’s ΩHM Festival – on Thursday March 30. Finally, they’ll play to Perth fans on Sunday April 2, taking to the stage at The Rechabite.

Tickets for all four of the shows go on sale at 10am local time on Monday (November 7), with a pre-sale kicking off at the same time this Friday (November 4). You can sign up for the pre-sale here, while the tickets themselves will be available here when they go live.

The tour comes in support of Black Midi’s third album, ‘Hellfire’, which arrived back in July via Rough Trade. Supported by the singles ‘Welcome To Hell’, ‘Eat Men Eat’ and ‘Sugar/Tzu’, the album earned a four-star review from NME’s Andy Price, who called it “the work of a very special group of alchemists”.

Noting that the follow-up to last year’s ‘Cavalcade’ shows Black Midi “sounding more assured of their creative agility than ever before”, Price continued in his write-up: “Call it avant-garde if you will (and it’s a certainty that some will find the album’s frequent gear-shifts too much to bear), but listening to ‘Hellfire’ delivers more musical thrills and about-turns per minute than few other records we’ve heard this year.”

Black Midi’s 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

MARCH

Sunday 26 – Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland, Hollywood Avondale

Tuesday 28 – Warrang/Sydney, Factory Theatre

Thursday 30 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Powerhouse Theatre

APRIL

Sunday 2 – Boorloo/Perth, The Rechabite