Black Peaks have announced their split

Black Peaks have announced that they are splitting up.

The Brighton four-piece, who released their last studio album ‘All That Divides’ back in 2018, made the announcement earlier today (July 26).

“The time has come to bring Black Peaks to its close,” the band’s statement begins. “Over the past four years, we have dealt with some incredibly hard and demanding situations which we have done our absolute best to work through.

“Unfortunately, we have reached a point where we don’t feel we can continue in a way that is healthy for us.”

Black Peaks then thanked their family, friends and fans, saying: “Thank you for being the greatest support network we could’ve ever hoped for. We have achieved things that we never thought would be possible when we began this journey. So, for supporting our vision, we owe you our utmost gratitude.

“A special thank you to our team, who we believe to be some of the best in business. It has been our pleasure to learn from and grow with these wonderful humans over the last 10 years and we couldn’t have done it without them.”

Earlier this year Black Peaks released the live album ‘Live At The Brighton Centre’, which was recorded during a recent livestream show at the titular venue.