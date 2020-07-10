Black Rabbit George announces album, shares new single

Gold Coast psych-folk artist, Black Rabbit George, will release his album, ‘Warren’, on August 28. To celebrate the announcement, he has released a new single, ‘Fingers Radio’, accompanied by an official music video.

Produced and mixed by the guitarist/singer at his home studio, a press release described the single as “a dreamy melting pot of psychedelia, folk and indie-rock”.

“I spent a lot of time isolated at home toying with ideas I’ve had over the years,” George said of the release. “I’ve pretty much lived in the studio for the last 6 months, just toying with where I can take the things I’ve learnt and how they all make sense together.

“‘Fingers Radio’ is one of the songs that came from these sessions.”

Watch the video for ‘Fingers Radio’ now:

One half of electro-indie duo Tijuana Cartel, Black Rabbit George – real name Paul George -sees the artist step out into a new creative incarnation.

“Tijuana Cartel remains a core driving force in my life and I’d never want to leave it behind,” explains George. “But at the same time, I want to follow a path that embraces the great loves in my life: my guitar and the wealth of stories that life simply places in your way.”

‘Fingers Radio’ by Black Rabbit George is available to stream now.