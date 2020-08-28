Black Thought, Pusha T, Killer Mike and Swizz Beatz have collaborated on a new song – listen to ‘Good Morning’ below.

The track comes as The Roots rapper Black Thought builds up to the release of his EP ‘Streams of Thought Vol 3: Cain & Abel’, which he delayed in July in the wake of Malik B’s passing. The new EP is now set to drop on September 18.

Advertisement

Black Thought told Variety that ‘Good Morning’ “speaks to an awakening”.

He continued: “It’s a stellar lineup of features on one record – the level of dimension and different energy you get in one densely packed moment is unprecedented for the Roots and Black Thought up to this point. The energy of the production, whatever iconic thing it is that Swizz (Beatz) does elevating the chorus, juxtaposed with what Pusha T and Killer Mike bring to the equation…I felt as if it was a no-brainer.

“On any given day, the space that I occupy in the world is somewhere between a Killer Mike and a Pusha T, between an activist and a street hero, a man of the people and a man of the streets — that’s my origin story. I feel like both of their energies represent my own creative bipolarity.”

Other guests on ‘Streams of Thought Vol 3’ include Portugal. The Man, The Last Artful, Dodgr, ScHoolboy Q, and C.S. Armstrong.