Watch the trailer for BLACKPINK’s virtual concert, ‘BLACKPINK: A VR Encore’

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK have released a brand-new trailer for their upcoming virtual concert, ‘BLACKPINK: A VR Encore’.

Released today (December 20), the trailer for ‘BLACKPINK: A VR Encore’ is set to the girl group’s hit 2018 song ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’ and features footage from the special finale show of their ‘Born Pink’ world tour at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome.

“Filming our upcoming VR concert in the heart of Seoul has added an extra layer of magic to this project,” BLACKPINK said in a press release, per Billboard. “It’s where it all began for us, and being able to share this unique experience with our fans around the world feels incredibly special.”

Advertisement

“It’s great to break down geographical barriers with The Diamond Bros and Meta, bringing back the memory of ‘BLACKPINK World Tour [Born Pink]’ finale straight into your home,” the quartet added.

The 70-minute ‘BLACKPINK: A VR Encore’ concert special premieres in VR on December 26 at 5pm PT in Meta Horizon Worlds. Attendees are now able to RSVP to the event, and replays will be made available for a month after the concert.

‘BLACKPINK: A VR Encore’ is directed and produced by Emmy Award-winning production company The Diamond Bros, in partnership with Meta, and will be made available exclusively in VR inside the Meta Horizon Worlds’ Music Valley.

In other BLACKPINK news, the K-pop quartet have renewed their group contract with YG Entertainment, following a months-long negotiation process. However, the label says they it is still negotiating individual contracts with the four members.