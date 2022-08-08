BLACKPINK heading to Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland for ‘Born Pink’ world tour

BLACKPINK have announced details of their ‘Born Pink’ world tour, which kicks off later this year.

The global run of shows kicks off with two nights in Seoul on October 16 and 17 before heading to North America for a series of concerts.

The ‘Born Pink’ world tour will then see Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa visit Europe to finish off 2022, with the group also scheduled to play the likes of Australia, Singapore and Thailand in 2023. It is, according to their record label YG Entertainment, “the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group”.

Venues and ticket details for the tour have yet to be confirmed, with the band also promising “more” dates to be announced.

Check out the confirmed dates of BLACKPINK’s ‘Born Pink’ world tour below:

OCTOBER 2022

15 Seoul, South Korea

16 Seoul, South Korea

25 Dallas, North America

29 Houston, North America

NOVEMBER

02 Atlanta, North America

06 Hamilton, North America

07 Hamilton, North America

10 Chicago, North America

11 Chicago, North America

14 Newark, North America

15 Newark, North America

19 Los Angeles, North America

30 London, United Kingdom

DECEMBER

01 London, United Kingdom

05 Barcelona, Spain

08 Cologne, Germany

11 Paris, France

12 Paris, France

18 Berlin, Germany

22 Amsterdam, Netherlands

January 2023

07 Bangkok, Thailand

08 Bangkok, Thailand

13 Hong Kong, China

14 Hong Kong, China

20 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

28 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

March

04 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

11 Jakarta, Indonesia

18 Kaohsiung, Taiwan

25 Manila, Philippines

May

13 Singapore, Malaysia

June

10 Melbourne, Australia

11 Melbourne, Australia

16 Sydney, Australia

17 Sydney, Austraila

21 Auckland, New Zealand

BLACKPINK recently confirmed the release of new single ‘Pink Venom’ which is due out on August 19.

‘Pink Venom’ will act as the lead single from BLACKPINK’s forthcoming second album, ‘Born Pink’. An exact release date for the album is yet to be confirmed, but in a teaser video shared last week – which also featured a 20-second preview of new music, presumably from ‘Pink Venom’ – the group revealed that it’ll be released sometime in September.

According to YG Entertainment, the title for the album – branded as a “comeback project” for BLACKPINK – “implies the identity” of the group, “which is never ordinary and will exude a fatal aura”.

Earlier today (August 8) the members of BLACKPINK took to Instagram to commemorate the sixth anniversary of their debut.