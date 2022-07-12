BLACKPINK announce PUBG Mobile virtual concert

BLACKPINK have announced they will perform a virtual concert within PUBG Mobile‘s in-game world later this month.

BLACKPINK: THE VIRTUAL will run over two weekends, between July 22 and 23 and then again between July 29 and 30 in North and South America. For all other countries, it will run take place between July 23 and 24, and then again from July 30 to 31.

It’s unclear at this stage what the K-pop group have in store for the virtual performance. In order to receive free in-game concert tickets, fans are encouraged to download the game before this Friday (July 15). A “concert resource pack” will be released the following day.

View the announcement via the PUBG Mobile Twitter account below:

Download the game & join us on July 15th to receive a free in-game concert ticket. On the 16th, download the concert resource pack! Stay tuned for more info!https://t.co/L5IS342HaU — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 12, 2022

BLACKPINK’s upcoming performance marks the first in-game concert for PUBG Mobile; however, the format has become increasingly popular in recent years. Ariana Grande and Travis Scott are among those who have virtually performed in the world of Fortnite, while Lil Nas X and Royal Blood have held concerts in the world of Roblox.

Earlier this month, BLACKPINK teased their return, indicating that new music and a world tour were both on the cards for this year. A press release from their label, YG Entertainment, announced that the group were currently in the “final stages of recording a new album”.

It added that new music would arrive next month, kicking off “a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year”. The group – Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa – released their debut album, ‘THE ALBUM’, in 2020. They have not released new music as a group since.

The press release also promised that an international tour would take place later this year, billed as the “largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group.”

Back in April, rumours that BLACKPINK were set to return emerged, with reports claiming a new album could arrive “as early as June”. YG dismissed rumours that new music would arrive that early, but confirmed the group were making plans for a comeback.